Travis Ranch, TX
2127 Hartley Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:06 AM

2127 Hartley Drive

2127 Hartley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2127 Hartley Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL,SPACIOUS 4 bed w master down and other 3 beds up! Ideal for master to be your secluded retreat with lots of vanity in bathroom, large stand up shower and wonderful walk in closet! Kitchen boasts dark granite counter-tops and stone tile back splash that compliment black appliances perfectly! Home feels very open with pass through arch from living into kitchen and loads of natural light! Airy and bright feel good home! Freshly painted and newly installed carpet add to the appeal! Great size yard with slab patio perfect for entertaining, sunning, reflecting, star gazing, ENJOYING! Within 10 miles to Lake Ray Hubbard and easy access to 80 and 30, Home won't last long - schedule to view today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 Hartley Drive have any available units?
2127 Hartley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2127 Hartley Drive have?
Some of 2127 Hartley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 Hartley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2127 Hartley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 Hartley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2127 Hartley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2127 Hartley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2127 Hartley Drive offers parking.
Does 2127 Hartley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 Hartley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 Hartley Drive have a pool?
No, 2127 Hartley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2127 Hartley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2127 Hartley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 Hartley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2127 Hartley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2127 Hartley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2127 Hartley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

