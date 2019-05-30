2127 Hartley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL,SPACIOUS 4 bed w master down and other 3 beds up! Ideal for master to be your secluded retreat with lots of vanity in bathroom, large stand up shower and wonderful walk in closet! Kitchen boasts dark granite counter-tops and stone tile back splash that compliment black appliances perfectly! Home feels very open with pass through arch from living into kitchen and loads of natural light! Airy and bright feel good home! Freshly painted and newly installed carpet add to the appeal! Great size yard with slab patio perfect for entertaining, sunning, reflecting, star gazing, ENJOYING! Within 10 miles to Lake Ray Hubbard and easy access to 80 and 30, Home won't last long - schedule to view today!!