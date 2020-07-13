119 Apartments for rent in Tomball, TX with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tomball apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
22 Units Available
Camden Northpointe
11743 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1405 sqft
Open kitchen layouts and massive windows for comfortable, inviting living spaces. Crown molding and designer fixtures. Outdoor kitchen and fireside lounge.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
87 Units Available
The Point at Cypress Woods
11800 Grant Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1088 sqft
Just 30 miles from downtown Houston and close to Beltway 8. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplace. Residents have full use of pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
14 Units Available
Provenza at Barker Cypress
12515 Barker Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1405 sqft
Lavish apartment community with one- to three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. A putting green, a swimming pool with cabanas and a 24-hour gym keep residents happy.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Augusta Meadows
24215 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
972 sqft
Various floor plans to match your needs. Apartments include granite counters, cherry wood cabinets and laundry facilities. Enjoy a 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, sauna and business center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
12 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
11000 Gatesden Dr, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1094 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring wood-burning fireplaces, private patios and French doors. Located minutes from area parks. On-site playground, volleyball court, coffee bar and gym. Spacious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
The Avenues at Northpointe
11740 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1545 sqft
Luxury apartments include attached garage, plush carpet, wood finish flooring and designer tile. Community offers residents athletic club, saltwater pool and Wi-Fi hotspots. Located close to banks, hospitals, restaurants and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
35 Units Available
Landmark Grand Champion
11201 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1312 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units in controlled-access community close to tons of dining and shopping. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Minutes from FM 249 and The Grand Parkway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
22 Units Available
Oak Bend Place
915 Baker Dr, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Oak Bend Place in Tomball, TX is home to the area's most unique apartment homes. We offer newly renovated apartment which feature vinyl plank flooring, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans, and sleek black energy efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Willow Creek
9530 FM-2920, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury is redefined at Willow Creek Apartments, where residents enjoy spacious homes with walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Near Highway 249. Community has a pool, a 24-hour gym and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
21 Units Available
The Cape
10810 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
986 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and wood-style floors. Garages and covered parking spaces are available. Shop or dine at nearby Spring Cypress Village.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes at Marymont Apartments Tomball, Texas. Choose the perks of small-town living while indulging in plenty of open green space.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
7 Units Available
The Laurel at Vintage Park
15455 Canterbury Forest Drive, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,178
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1154 sqft
This upscale community offers plenty of amenities including a large community clubhouse, grill area, and a business center. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with wood-like flooring and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
$
64 Units Available
Stone Loch
10921 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,188
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1398 sqft
UNITS AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN SUMMER 2020 Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home. Stone Loch brings a new level of sophistication to one of northwest Houston’s most scenic and convenient neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Fountains of Tomball
1011 Village Square Dr, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1037 sqft
Escape to The Fountains of Tomball, a beautifully landscaped, sophisticated community, snuggled in the arms of Tomball. Our community is meticulously maintained with a commitment to quality that will exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
1 Unit Available
Cobble Creek
920 Lawrence St, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
979 sqft
Lush landscaping with waterfall and creek. Sparkling pool with plenty of space for swimming laps or just splashing around. Walk-in closets in all floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Tomball
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
30 Units Available
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1302 sqft
Welcome to Magnolia by Watermark, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Spring, TX.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
44 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
37 Units Available
Retreat at Vintage Park
19939 Chasewood Park Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1468 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mediterranean-style apartments, close to the Vintage Park shopping complex. Air-conditioned units boast walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and bathtubs. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pool table, and shuffleboard.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
19 Units Available
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
990 sqft
Updated apartments with extra storage, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Onsite amenities include a garage, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
$
34 Units Available
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd, Magnolia, TX
Studio
$866
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$957
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1227 sqft
You'll never want to leave this stunningly designed and upscale community! Recently renovated with premier amenities in a cozy, wooded setting. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, Starbucks coffee, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
31 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1309 sqft
Located between Maria's Way and Dobbin Huffsmith Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, a modern kitchen with appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, a playground and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
21 Units Available
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1309 sqft
All units have washer and dryer hook-ups, private patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, dog park, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,354
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near many golfing opportunities around the property. Easy access to two major malls. Many luxurious amenities in the unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1437 sqft
Pendant lighting, designer oversized ceramic tile and plank flooring, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, room to swim laps, and sundeck for lounging. Dog park with water bowls, benches, double-gated entry and pet wash station.
City Guide for Tomball, TX

Not a sport: Tomball is named after its founder, Thomas Ball. (Tom Ball, get it?) This little town was originally called Peck, but it was renamed when Congressman Thomas Henry Ball basically did a whole bunch of awesome stuff in developing the Port of Houston.

Tomball is part of the metropolitan Houston area, about 35 miles northwest of the city of Houston. Most people think of dry deserts and tumbleweeds when they think about Texas, but they must have never seen Tomball! The northern suburbs of Houston, including Tomball, are near the piney woods region of east Texas and are lush and green, with lots of trees everywhere. Houston is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., but because it's Texas, there's a lot of sprawl. A lot of people here work in the city of Houston but would rather live in a nice, quiet suburb -- like Tomball. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tomball, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tomball apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

