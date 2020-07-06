414 Texas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Big on space..3 bedrooms 2 baths. The master bedroom has a shower only. New stove and refrigerator in the kitchen. Large fenced in yard. No ccarpet.. tile throughout. Come see the precious rental in DOWNTOWN TOMBALL.2 car garage.. lots of storage. Big closets.