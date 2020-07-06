All apartments in Tomball
Last updated January 31 2020 at 3:34 PM

414 Texas Street

Location

414 Texas Street, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Big on space..3 bedrooms 2 baths. The master bedroom has a shower only. New stove and refrigerator in the kitchen. Large fenced in yard. No ccarpet.. tile throughout. Come see the precious rental in DOWNTOWN TOMBALL.2 car garage.. lots of storage. Big closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Texas Street have any available units?
414 Texas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Texas Street have?
Some of 414 Texas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Texas Street currently offering any rent specials?
414 Texas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Texas Street pet-friendly?
No, 414 Texas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tomball.
Does 414 Texas Street offer parking?
Yes, 414 Texas Street offers parking.
Does 414 Texas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 Texas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Texas Street have a pool?
No, 414 Texas Street does not have a pool.
Does 414 Texas Street have accessible units?
No, 414 Texas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Texas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Texas Street has units with dishwashers.

