414 Texas Street

Big on space..3 bedrooms 2 baths. The master bedroom has a shower only. New stove and refrigerator in the kitchen. Large fenced in yard. No ccarpet.. tile throughout. Come see the precious rental in DOWNTOWN TOMBALL.2 car garage.. lots of storage. Big closets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
