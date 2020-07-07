Amenities

Tomball Community is city living in a Town atmosphere, 3bedrooms 1.5 baths Ranch style home, natural pops of color thru out, smooth wood toned flooring in all bedrooms, ceramic marbled color tile flows thru the rest of the home. Additional storage located in spacious back yard. You are minutes from all the action this town offers, fine dining, weekly farmers market, all sorts of shopping, annual and bi annual festivals. Several parks around the area that have , a tennis court, basketball court , swimming pool even a jogging track. Easy access to 99, 249, 2920, Beltway 8, 1960 and I45. Side by side refrigerator and full size washer and dryer included.

