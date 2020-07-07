All apartments in Tomball
Location

119 Anna Street, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
City Convenience in a Town Atmosphere - Property Id: 95613

Tomball Community is city living in a Town atmosphere, 3bedrooms 1.5 baths Ranch style home, natural pops of color thru out, smooth wood toned flooring in all bedrooms, ceramic marbled color tile flows thru the rest of the home. Additional storage located in spacious back yard. You are minutes from all the action this town offers, fine dining, weekly farmers market, all sorts of shopping, annual and bi annual festivals. Several parks around the area that have , a tennis court, basketball court , swimming pool even a jogging track. Easy access to 99, 249, 2920, Beltway 8, 1960 and I45. Side by side refrigerator and full size washer and dryer included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95613
Property Id 95613

(RLNE4638927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Anna have any available units?
119 Anna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Anna have?
Some of 119 Anna's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Anna currently offering any rent specials?
119 Anna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Anna pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Anna is pet friendly.
Does 119 Anna offer parking?
No, 119 Anna does not offer parking.
Does 119 Anna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Anna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Anna have a pool?
Yes, 119 Anna has a pool.
Does 119 Anna have accessible units?
No, 119 Anna does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Anna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Anna has units with dishwashers.

