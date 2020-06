Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME! AMAZING LOCATION AND FABULOUS SCHOOLS. TIMBERWOOD PARK HAS EVERYTHING TO OFFER! THIS 3/2/2 IS JUST THE RIGHT SIZE FOR ESCAPING THE CITY AND ENJOYING THE COMMUNITY! UPDATED KITCHEN, MASTER, AND BATHS. EASY ACCESS TO 281. 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $2,000 MONTHLY RENT. **PLEASE SEE OUR "RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE" ($25 + $5 each additional tenant)ADDED ON TOP OF RENTAL PRICE)**