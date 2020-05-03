24111 Seven Winds

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the Hill Country at its finest in this impressive residence. Huge backyard provides seclusion like no other. The floor plan encompasses 4 spacious bdrms with plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage. The 3.5 bathrooms allows every room to be treated as a suite and allows guest to feel at home. The downstairs master retreat, complete with an expansive bathroom, double shower head, and walk in closet, ensures the owners have a relaxing and private space of their own. THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME