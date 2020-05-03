All apartments in Timberwood Park
24111 Seven Winds
24111 Seven Winds

24111 Seven Winds · No Longer Available
Location

24111 Seven Winds, Timberwood Park, TX 78258

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the Hill Country at its finest in this impressive residence. Huge backyard provides seclusion like no other. The floor plan encompasses 4 spacious bdrms with plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage. The 3.5 bathrooms allows every room to be treated as a suite and allows guest to feel at home. The downstairs master retreat, complete with an expansive bathroom, double shower head, and walk in closet, ensures the owners have a relaxing and private space of their own. THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24111 Seven Winds have any available units?
24111 Seven Winds doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
Is 24111 Seven Winds currently offering any rent specials?
24111 Seven Winds is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24111 Seven Winds pet-friendly?
No, 24111 Seven Winds is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 24111 Seven Winds offer parking?
Yes, 24111 Seven Winds offers parking.
Does 24111 Seven Winds have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24111 Seven Winds does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24111 Seven Winds have a pool?
No, 24111 Seven Winds does not have a pool.
Does 24111 Seven Winds have accessible units?
No, 24111 Seven Winds does not have accessible units.
Does 24111 Seven Winds have units with dishwashers?
No, 24111 Seven Winds does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24111 Seven Winds have units with air conditioning?
No, 24111 Seven Winds does not have units with air conditioning.
