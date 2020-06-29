All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

98 N Braided Branch Drive

98 N Braided Branch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

98 N Braided Branch Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This Gorgeous Home is ready to move in , Hardwood floors thru out the house granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms,Each bedroom has its own bath,it also has a half bath for guest, stainless steel appliances Open concept great for entertaining , and if you are looking for privacy this beautiful home has no back neighbors, it's a 3 car garage tandem , upgrades in Master Closet,laundry room with a sink very convenient,sprinkler system front and back, schools are walking distance also grocery store , The club house and pool its just a couple blocks away.The Woodlands Mall its just minutes away and so is the Golf Club. Call today and schedule your showing .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 N Braided Branch Drive have any available units?
98 N Braided Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 98 N Braided Branch Drive have?
Some of 98 N Braided Branch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 N Braided Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
98 N Braided Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 N Braided Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 98 N Braided Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 98 N Braided Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 98 N Braided Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 98 N Braided Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 N Braided Branch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 N Braided Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 98 N Braided Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 98 N Braided Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 98 N Braided Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 98 N Braided Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 N Braided Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 N Braided Branch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 N Braided Branch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

