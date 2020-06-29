98 N Braided Branch Drive

Amenities
This Gorgeous Home is ready to move in , Hardwood floors thru out the house granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms,Each bedroom has its own bath,it also has a half bath for guest, stainless steel appliances Open concept great for entertaining , and if you are looking for privacy this beautiful home has no back neighbors, it's a 3 car garage tandem , upgrades in Master Closet,laundry room with a sink very convenient,sprinkler system front and back, schools are walking distance also grocery store , The club house and pool its just a couple blocks away.The Woodlands Mall its just minutes away and so is the Golf Club. Call today and schedule your showing .