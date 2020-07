Amenities

Lovely 3 bed/2 bath home in Reagan Mead. Walk or ride your bike to Exemplary Rated Coulson Tough Elementary,YMCA, Library, and Cranebook neighborhood Pool and Park! Fresh paint throughout! Open Floor plan with wood look laminate flooring & tile, NO carpet. Breakfast Bar opens to family room. Formal dining space with new lighting. New blinds and hardware throughout. Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Closet! New garage door, fresh landscape and no rear neighbors!