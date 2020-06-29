60 Riva Row

Amenities
One of the best locations in Town Center! Enjoy the sounds of the Houston Symphony from your front patio and balcony! Take a walk, run or bike ride along the waterway that a few steps from your front door. Cruise in the duck boats or grab a kayak and head out towards Lake Woodlands! Only a short walk or 2 min drive to Waterway Square, Hughes Landing and Market Street. Home can be leased furnished or unfurnished. 3 Bedrooms with a 4th room that can be used as a bedroom or flex room. 3 full baths. Hardwood floors. All appliances included. Landscaping is maintained by the HOA. Easy living in an excellent location!