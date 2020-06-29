All apartments in The Woodlands
60 Riva Row
60 Riva Row

60 Riva Row · No Longer Available
Location

60 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
One of the best locations in Town Center! Enjoy the sounds of the Houston Symphony from your front patio and balcony! Take a walk, run or bike ride along the waterway that a few steps from your front door. Cruise in the duck boats or grab a kayak and head out towards Lake Woodlands! Only a short walk or 2 min drive to Waterway Square, Hughes Landing and Market Street. Home can be leased furnished or unfurnished. 3 Bedrooms with a 4th room that can be used as a bedroom or flex room. 3 full baths. Hardwood floors. All appliances included. Landscaping is maintained by the HOA. Easy living in an excellent location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Riva Row have any available units?
60 Riva Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 60 Riva Row have?
Some of 60 Riva Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Riva Row currently offering any rent specials?
60 Riva Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Riva Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Riva Row is pet friendly.
Does 60 Riva Row offer parking?
Yes, 60 Riva Row offers parking.
Does 60 Riva Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Riva Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Riva Row have a pool?
Yes, 60 Riva Row has a pool.
Does 60 Riva Row have accessible units?
No, 60 Riva Row does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Riva Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Riva Row has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Riva Row have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 Riva Row has units with air conditioning.

