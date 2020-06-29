60 Riva Row

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

One of the best locations in Town Center! Enjoy the sounds of the Houston Symphony from your front patio and balcony! Take a walk, run or bike ride along the waterway that a few steps from your front door. Cruise in the duck boats or grab a kayak and head out towards Lake Woodlands! Only a short walk or 2 min drive to Waterway Square, Hughes Landing and Market Street. Home can be leased furnished or unfurnished. 3 Bedrooms with a 4th room that can be used as a bedroom or flex room. 3 full baths. Hardwood floors. All appliances included. Landscaping is maintained by the HOA. Easy living in an excellent location!