5 Yewleaf Road
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:45 PM

5 Yewleaf Road

5 Yewleaf Road · No Longer Available
Location

5 Yewleaf Road, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Well-cared for-home for rent on corner lot/quiet street in the heart of The Woodlands. Convenient location to Woodlands Parkway and Panther Creek Shopping Center. Soaring ceilings, great light! Three bedrooms upstairs. Tile throughout first floor, carpet up. You won't believe the storage options in this house. Laundry room off kitchen. Fully fenced in backyard. Landlords have really taken care of this home. Responsive to tenants. No smoking. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. $40 application fee for all applicants over the age of 18. Exceptionally rated schools in Conroe ISD. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

