5 Yewleaf Road

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking

Well-cared for-home for rent on corner lot/quiet street in the heart of The Woodlands. Convenient location to Woodlands Parkway and Panther Creek Shopping Center. Soaring ceilings, great light! Three bedrooms upstairs. Tile throughout first floor, carpet up. You won't believe the storage options in this house. Laundry room off kitchen. Fully fenced in backyard. Landlords have really taken care of this home. Responsive to tenants. No smoking. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. $40 application fee for all applicants over the age of 18. Exceptionally rated schools in Conroe ISD. Call for a showing today!