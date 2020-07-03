27 Umbria Lane

Amenities

**FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME, Walking distance to Joel L Deretchin Elementary and Tree House Preschool, parks and tennis courts on Terramont Park. This cozy 2 story townhome on a quiet neighborhood is fully furnished and equipped with all appliances and kitchen supplies. All bedrooms up, Master with King size bed, Bedroom 2 with three beds bunkbed, Bedroom 3 with sofa bed and desk. 2 full baths up and one half bath on first floor. Living/dining/kitchen combo, spacious master bedroom and bath, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Short term available, 6 month minimum. Tenant Criteria attached in documents** PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED CARPETS!! READY TO MOVE IN...