The Woodlands, TX
2 Sagamore Ridge Place
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:22 PM

2 Sagamore Ridge Place

2 Sagamore Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

2 Sagamore Ridge Place, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3358c70048 ---- Tomball schools with the convenience of The Woodlands!! Phenomenal 4bed/3.5bath home available on cul-de-sac and enormous backyard! No back neighbors! Gourmet Kitchen with SS appliances overlooks grand Living area with corner gas fireplace. Separate Formal Dining with amazing wood floors just off the main entryway. Master Bedroom with soaking tub and separate shower, along with 1 bedroom and it\'s own full bathroom downstairs. The curved stairs brings you to the spacious gameroom with huge storage closet, 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Neighborhood is close to Kuykendahl, the Grand Parkway, Gosling and I-45. Shopping and restaurants are within minutes of the home! Washer, dryer and fridge included! Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 W. Sam Houston Parkway North, Suite 160, Houston, TX 77064 Phone: (713) 895-9966, (800) 275-7776 One Year 2 Car Garage Back Yard Blinds Breakfast Room Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile First Floor Bedroom First Floor Master Gas Dryer Gas Fireplace Granite Countertops Great Room Hardwood Flooring One Fireplace Possible With Approval Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Sagamore Ridge Place have any available units?
2 Sagamore Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 2 Sagamore Ridge Place have?
Some of 2 Sagamore Ridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Sagamore Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sagamore Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Sagamore Ridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 2 Sagamore Ridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 2 Sagamore Ridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 2 Sagamore Ridge Place offers parking.
Does 2 Sagamore Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Sagamore Ridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Sagamore Ridge Place have a pool?
No, 2 Sagamore Ridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 2 Sagamore Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 2 Sagamore Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Sagamore Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Sagamore Ridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Sagamore Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Sagamore Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.

