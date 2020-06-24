2 Sagamore Ridge Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3358c70048 ---- Tomball schools with the convenience of The Woodlands!! Phenomenal 4bed/3.5bath home available on cul-de-sac and enormous backyard! No back neighbors! Gourmet Kitchen with SS appliances overlooks grand Living area with corner gas fireplace. Separate Formal Dining with amazing wood floors just off the main entryway. Master Bedroom with soaking tub and separate shower, along with 1 bedroom and it\'s own full bathroom downstairs. The curved stairs brings you to the spacious gameroom with huge storage closet, 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Neighborhood is close to Kuykendahl, the Grand Parkway, Gosling and I-45. Shopping and restaurants are within minutes of the home! Washer, dryer and fridge included! Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 W. Sam Houston Parkway North, Suite 160, Houston, TX 77064 Phone: (713) 895-9966, (800) 275-7776 One Year 2 Car Garage Back Yard Blinds Breakfast Room Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile First Floor Bedroom First Floor Master Gas Dryer Gas Fireplace Granite Countertops Great Room Hardwood Flooring One Fireplace Possible With Approval Washer