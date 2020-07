Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Introducing townhome living in a suburban neighborhood. Not only does 150 S Walden Elm offer a substantial amount of greenery for your shaded needs, this two-story home features floors with wood laminate finishes, soft close drawers, recessed lighting, and an outdoor patio deck. Available for an immediate move in. Schedule your move today!