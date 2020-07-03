All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:50 AM

15 Avenswood Place

15 Avenswood Place · No Longer Available
Location

15 Avenswood Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Townhome of Your Dreams - You will love to come home to this beautifully decorated home. Your kitchen is a dream with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Get your work done from home in the generous office that looks out into the meticulously landscaped front yard. All landscaping is maintained by the HOA, so you never even need to mow or water...WOW, that's easy!!! There is a half bath down stairs and two large bathrooms upstairs with the three bedrooms. Your master bedroom is enormous and adorned with trey ceilings. There is even a large game room upstairs which can be used for anything you would like. No Pets Allowed. This property is available for lease now, and we will plan an open house very soon!! Call us today and come home!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4863288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Avenswood Place have any available units?
15 Avenswood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
Is 15 Avenswood Place currently offering any rent specials?
15 Avenswood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Avenswood Place pet-friendly?
No, 15 Avenswood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 15 Avenswood Place offer parking?
No, 15 Avenswood Place does not offer parking.
Does 15 Avenswood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Avenswood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Avenswood Place have a pool?
No, 15 Avenswood Place does not have a pool.
Does 15 Avenswood Place have accessible units?
No, 15 Avenswood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Avenswood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Avenswood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Avenswood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Avenswood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

