15 Avenswood Place

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Townhome of Your Dreams - You will love to come home to this beautifully decorated home. Your kitchen is a dream with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Get your work done from home in the generous office that looks out into the meticulously landscaped front yard. All landscaping is maintained by the HOA, so you never even need to mow or water...WOW, that's easy!!! There is a half bath down stairs and two large bathrooms upstairs with the three bedrooms. Your master bedroom is enormous and adorned with trey ceilings. There is even a large game room upstairs which can be used for anything you would like. No Pets Allowed. This property is available for lease now, and we will plan an open house very soon!! Call us today and come home!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4863288)