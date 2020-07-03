14 Alderon Woods Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel carpet refrigerator

Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Gorgeous Townhome With No Carpet Throughout Downstairs (All Tiled)!! Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and Both Full Bathrooms. Dark Wood Cabinets in Kitchen, Large Pantry, Both Breakfast and Dining Room Areas. All Appliances in Kitchen are Upgraded and are Stainless Steel. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are Included! Plantation Shutters Throughout Home! Seamless Shower in Master Bath along with Separate Tub! Large Private Backyard! No Pets Allowed. Come see this one today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5194216)