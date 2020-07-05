12 Starrush Court

Amenities

Move-in ready home! This 3/1.5/2 home is newly remodeled and the features include laminate wood and tile floors throughout and spacious bedrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), granite counters with under counter lighting, and an intricate backsplash. Large fenced backyard with a patio is perfect for entertaining guests. Entire lawn is covered by the sprinkler system and monthly yard maintenance is included. Zoned to sought after schools. Walking distance to nearest elementary school and middle school! In close proximity to dining and shopping.