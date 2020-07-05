All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 12 Starrush Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
12 Starrush Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Starrush Court

12 Starrush Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12 Starrush Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Move-in ready home! This 3/1.5/2 home is newly remodeled and the features include laminate wood and tile floors throughout and spacious bedrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), granite counters with under counter lighting, and an intricate backsplash. Large fenced backyard with a patio is perfect for entertaining guests. Entire lawn is covered by the sprinkler system and monthly yard maintenance is included. Zoned to sought after schools. Walking distance to nearest elementary school and middle school! In close proximity to dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Starrush Court have any available units?
12 Starrush Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 12 Starrush Court have?
Some of 12 Starrush Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Starrush Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Starrush Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Starrush Court pet-friendly?
No, 12 Starrush Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 12 Starrush Court offer parking?
Yes, 12 Starrush Court offers parking.
Does 12 Starrush Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Starrush Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Starrush Court have a pool?
No, 12 Starrush Court does not have a pool.
Does 12 Starrush Court have accessible units?
Yes, 12 Starrush Court has accessible units.
Does 12 Starrush Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Starrush Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Starrush Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Starrush Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College