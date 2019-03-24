All apartments in The Hills
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

11 Lost Meadow TRL

11 Lost Meadow Trl · No Longer Available
Location

11 Lost Meadow Trl, The Hills, TX 78738

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Call/Text homeowner for showings. Minimum # of months negotiable w/ addl monthly rate. ONE Story Immaculate renovated home in the gated community of The Hills (the number one neighborhood in 2018) in Lake Travis ISD. Beautifully renovated 4 Beds, 3 Bath home for lease. New Bosch appliances: Double Ovens; Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, hand-scraped flooring, Carpeting, master bathroom, paint. Gorgeous private lawn that is level for playing, entertainment. Enjoy the Social Membership or trade up for Golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Lost Meadow TRL have any available units?
11 Lost Meadow TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Hills, TX.
What amenities does 11 Lost Meadow TRL have?
Some of 11 Lost Meadow TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Lost Meadow TRL currently offering any rent specials?
11 Lost Meadow TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Lost Meadow TRL pet-friendly?
No, 11 Lost Meadow TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hills.
Does 11 Lost Meadow TRL offer parking?
No, 11 Lost Meadow TRL does not offer parking.
Does 11 Lost Meadow TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Lost Meadow TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Lost Meadow TRL have a pool?
No, 11 Lost Meadow TRL does not have a pool.
Does 11 Lost Meadow TRL have accessible units?
No, 11 Lost Meadow TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Lost Meadow TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Lost Meadow TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Lost Meadow TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Lost Meadow TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
