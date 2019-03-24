11 Lost Meadow TRL

Amenities

Call/Text homeowner for showings. Minimum # of months negotiable w/ addl monthly rate. ONE Story Immaculate renovated home in the gated community of The Hills (the number one neighborhood in 2018) in Lake Travis ISD. Beautifully renovated 4 Beds, 3 Bath home for lease. New Bosch appliances: Double Ovens; Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, hand-scraped flooring, Carpeting, master bathroom, paint. Gorgeous private lawn that is level for playing, entertainment. Enjoy the Social Membership or trade up for Golf.