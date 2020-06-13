Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room accessible 24hr maintenance carport cc payments courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal package receiving trash valet

Live it. Love it! at Estancia at Morningstar Apartments in the desirable The Colony, Texas! Our gated, pet-friendly community is in the sweet spot - across the freeway from the newly developed and growing GrandScape. This city within a city will stretch 400+ acres and feature 3 million square feet of retail, entertainment, dining and attractions. With Nebraska Furniture Mart already open for business and Galaxy Theatres, a 16-screen state-of-the-art venue with a full service bar and restaurant coming in 2019, the possibilities are endless! Estancia at Morningstar is also only three miles from Legacy West, a cultural district hosting upscale shopping and dining and three miles from Stonebriar Mall, home to shops from Apple to Zumiez! Our apartments fit right into this upscale trifecta; select homes offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, garden tubs, walk-in closets and washer and dryer. Resident favorites of Estancia at Morningstar are the Bark Park, Social Spaces at the swimming pool and the 24 hour fitness center. Find out what your favorite will be. Schedule a tour! We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. At Estancia, you will experience a move-in so exceptional we guarantee it with our 30 Day Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are available to take your call 24/7.