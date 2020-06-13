All apartments in The Colony
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 PM

Estancia at Morningstar

6399 Morningstar Dr · (972) 426-9087
Location

6399 Morningstar Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-511 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 01-613 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-835 · Avail. now

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 01-733 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 01-222 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-301 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Unit 01-205 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,719

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Estancia at Morningstar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
accessible
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it! at Estancia at Morningstar Apartments in the desirable The Colony, Texas! Our gated, pet-friendly community is in the sweet spot - across the freeway from the newly developed and growing GrandScape. This city within a city will stretch 400+ acres and feature 3 million square feet of retail, entertainment, dining and attractions. With Nebraska Furniture Mart already open for business and Galaxy Theatres, a 16-screen state-of-the-art venue with a full service bar and restaurant coming in 2019, the possibilities are endless! Estancia at Morningstar is also only three miles from Legacy West, a cultural district hosting upscale shopping and dining and three miles from Stonebriar Mall, home to shops from Apple to Zumiez! Our apartments fit right into this upscale trifecta; select homes offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, garden tubs, walk-in closets and washer and dryer. Resident favorites of Estancia at Morningstar are the Bark Park, Social Spaces at the swimming pool and the 24 hour fitness center. Find out what your favorite will be. Schedule a tour! We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. At Estancia, you will experience a move-in so exceptional we guarantee it with our 30 Day Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 per person
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom), $200 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 (Admin fee), $50 (Gate remote)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Estancia at Morningstar have any available units?
Estancia at Morningstar has 23 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does Estancia at Morningstar have?
Some of Estancia at Morningstar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estancia at Morningstar currently offering any rent specials?
Estancia at Morningstar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estancia at Morningstar pet-friendly?
Yes, Estancia at Morningstar is pet friendly.
Does Estancia at Morningstar offer parking?
Yes, Estancia at Morningstar offers parking.
Does Estancia at Morningstar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Estancia at Morningstar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Estancia at Morningstar have a pool?
Yes, Estancia at Morningstar has a pool.
Does Estancia at Morningstar have accessible units?
Yes, Estancia at Morningstar has accessible units.
Does Estancia at Morningstar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estancia at Morningstar has units with dishwashers.
