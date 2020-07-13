152 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
85 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
69 Units Available
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1830 sqft
Waterfront living on Painted Lake. Units with custom gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, large soaking tubs, and 10' ceilings. Close to the Dallas North Tollway for easy access to Greater Dallas.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
107 Units Available
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St, The Colony, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,001
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1353 sqft
Upscale living in the Flatiron District. Modern interiors with faux wood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and upgraded granite countertops. Football and soccer field, two fitness centers, and five pools, ponds, and lakes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
23 Units Available
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1292 sqft
Energy-saving kitchens, walk-in closets, breakfast bars and ceramic tile are standard in each unit. Select units may feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and newly renovated bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1300 sqft
Great location close to shopping and dining on South Colony Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, volleyball court and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
90 Units Available
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1646 sqft
Luxury apartments feature a pool with waterfall, hiking and biking trails and lakeside fire pit. Interiors include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. Just off Plano Parkway and Windhaven Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of The Colony
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
20 Units Available
Stonebriar
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Stonebriar
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1285 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
$
42 Units Available
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
Welcome to Discovery at The Realm, where life goes exploring and discovers a retreat from the pace of the everyday.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
24 Units Available
Castle Hills
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Stonebriar
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1340 sqft
Upscale Mediterranean-inspired residential community. Outdoor theater, resident garden, pet park and walking trail, and common areas with complementary Wi-Fi. Garage parking and additional storage for all residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
191 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,120
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1120 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
171 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
51 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
19 Units Available
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1428 sqft
Luxury living near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Many upgrades including oval soaking tubs, beveled shaker panel cabinetry, and nickel hardware. Pool with fountains and on-site storage facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
48 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
18 Units Available
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,288
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1514 sqft
Luxury living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments or two-story townhomes. Pet-friendly, updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces. Enjoy pool, clubhouse. Windhaven Parkway gives easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of The Colony
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
38 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
$
13 Units Available
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments with attached garages, private balconies, fireplaces and granite countertops. Lovely community featuring fitness center, two huge swimming pools with private pool cabanas and public outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
39 Units Available
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,106
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,246
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1212 sqft
Within walking distance to Stonebriar Mall. Unique townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens and stylish bathrooms. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a skybox suite overlooking Dr Pepper Ballpark. Garage car parking available.

July 2020 The Colony Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 The Colony Rent Report. The Colony rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the The Colony rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

The Colony rents increased significantly over the past month

The Colony rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in The Colony stand at $1,218 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,513 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. The Colony's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of The Colony, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to The Colony

    As rents have increased moderately in The Colony, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, The Colony is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • The Colony's median two-bedroom rent of $1,513 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While The Colony's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in The Colony than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where The Colony is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

