50 Apartments for rent in Texas City, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Texas City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,
48 Units Available
17 Units Available
3 Units Available
1 Unit Available
2 Units Available
$
13 Units Available
Lasker Park
17 Units Available
$
Bay Colony
$
Clear Creek Crossing
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
$
$
Central City
$
Constellation Pointe
12 Units Available
22 Units Available
$
Lindale
26 Units Available
10 Units Available
7 Units Available
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
City Guide for Texas City, TX

Having trouble with Craigslist Texas City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Welcome to Texas City! Located on Galveston Bay about an hour outside of Houston, this small city is an industrial hub with plenty in the way of apartment rentals. So, let’s get looking!

Texas City has a strong economy depending largely on shipping in the port and the booming petrochemical industry. It’s also located close to both Houston and Galveston, so you can find a more diverse array of jobs, entertainment, dining and restaurants close by. Like many east Texas cities, residents love outdoor recreation, so you’ll enjoy plenty of fishing and hunting at many of the area’s lakes and nature preserves. Though it’s located fairly close to Houston, the longer distance has put it outside of much of the city’s sprawl. While this means that you may not be as close to chain shopping centers, malls and dining, it does give you more in terms of varied entertainment and well-preserved nature.

Many of Texas City’s most desirable apartment rentals are located on the north portion of the bay, close to the Moses Lake Nature Preserve. Here you’ll find developments in rental homes and condominiums with lovely views of the nicer, less industrially developed portions of Galveston Bay. Two bedrooms here generally range from $700-$900 a month.

Away from the Bay you’ll find smatterings of apartment rentals in newer and older developments just west of the city center. The area around Emmett F. Lowry Expressway has a number of apartments for rent, frequently in buildings with clubhouses, gyms and swimming pools. These buildings tend to offer rentals ranging from $500-$700 per month.

Predictably, there will be several rentals of studio apartments, efficiencies and shares further out west near the College of the Mainland. Two bedrooms here range from $500-$700.

As an outdoorsy town, Texas City rentals are pretty pet friendly. Some apartments may have restrictions on the size or number of pets, or require an additional deposit, but overall you shouldn’t have too much trouble securing a home for your four-legged friends.

You’ll be sure to enjoy your new home in the Lone Star State. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Texas City, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Texas City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

