All apartments in Terrell Hills
Find more places like 313 Lilac.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Terrell Hills, TX
/
313 Lilac
Last updated July 10 2019 at 4:54 AM

313 Lilac

313 Lilac Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

313 Lilac Lane, Terrell Hills, TX 78209
Terrell Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GREAT COTTAGE STYLE HOME IN TERRELL HILLS * TWO LIVING AREAS W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS AND VERY OPEN * KITCHEN RECENTLY UPDATED * LARGE BACKYARD AND DECK GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING * INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR AND SMOOTH-TOP STOVE. Call or text 210-365-8024 to view, or email contact@iheartrealty.com.

**INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Everyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
Supporting income, Proof of On-time Rental Payments, and Photo ID may be emailed to Nancy@iHeartRealty.com.
We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Lilac have any available units?
313 Lilac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terrell Hills, TX.
What amenities does 313 Lilac have?
Some of 313 Lilac's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Lilac currently offering any rent specials?
313 Lilac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Lilac pet-friendly?
No, 313 Lilac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terrell Hills.
Does 313 Lilac offer parking?
No, 313 Lilac does not offer parking.
Does 313 Lilac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Lilac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Lilac have a pool?
No, 313 Lilac does not have a pool.
Does 313 Lilac have accessible units?
No, 313 Lilac does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Lilac have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Lilac does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Lilac have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 313 Lilac has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TX
Timberwood Park, TXHelotes, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXCastroville, TXLakehills, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXHondo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University