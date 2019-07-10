Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

GREAT COTTAGE STYLE HOME IN TERRELL HILLS * TWO LIVING AREAS W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS AND VERY OPEN * KITCHEN RECENTLY UPDATED * LARGE BACKYARD AND DECK GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING * INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR AND SMOOTH-TOP STOVE. Call or text 210-365-8024 to view, or email contact@iheartrealty.com.



**INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Everyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.

Supporting income, Proof of On-time Rental Payments, and Photo ID may be emailed to Nancy@iHeartRealty.com.

We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.