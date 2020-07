Amenities

Enjoy living in this remodeled gem in the heart of Taylor, Texas. Two story home featuring 3bed/2bath with long leaf pine flooring and hard tile throughout. All rooms feature high ceilings, and new windows allowing for natural light. Kitchen has been remodeled with custom flooring, designer paint, and new fixtures. This home is perfectly located within minutes to Black Sparrow Music Venue, Texas Beer Company and the best dining/entertainment in Taylor! This is a must see.