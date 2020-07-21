All apartments in Taylor
2808 Monika Lane
Last updated October 5 2019 at 5:34 PM

2808 Monika Lane

2808 Monika Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Monika Lane, Taylor, TX 76574

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
To schedule showing contact Paul at 512-293-8578. This beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home is pet friendly, backs a green area with walking trails, and is a short walk to Paseman Elementary School. Washer and dryer are included. The large master suite has a big master bath with his and her sinks, garden tub, show, and huge master closet. The guest bedrooms are on the other side of the house and feature roomy closets for storage and immediate access to a full bath, The screened in back porch is perfect outdoor enjoyment free of bugs. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Monika Lane have any available units?
2808 Monika Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taylor, TX.
What amenities does 2808 Monika Lane have?
Some of 2808 Monika Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Monika Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Monika Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Monika Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 Monika Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2808 Monika Lane offer parking?
No, 2808 Monika Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2808 Monika Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 Monika Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Monika Lane have a pool?
No, 2808 Monika Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Monika Lane have accessible units?
No, 2808 Monika Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Monika Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Monika Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 Monika Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 Monika Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
