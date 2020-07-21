2808 Monika Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub

To schedule showing contact Paul at 512-293-8578. This beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home is pet friendly, backs a green area with walking trails, and is a short walk to Paseman Elementary School. Washer and dryer are included. The large master suite has a big master bath with his and her sinks, garden tub, show, and huge master closet. The guest bedrooms are on the other side of the house and feature roomy closets for storage and immediate access to a full bath, The screened in back porch is perfect outdoor enjoyment free of bugs. Pets considered on case by case basis.