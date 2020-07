Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 1 story, custom built on 5 acres! 3Beds/2Baths* Master Bedroom w large walking shower, addtl Bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. Spacious living and dining, high ceilings, concrete flooring. Kitchen w extended island open to family room. Top of the line finishes! Country living at its best and close to everything: restaurants, shopping, and access roads. Water well. Fabulous house for entertaining! A must see!