All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 221 Manhattan Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, TX
/
221 Manhattan Boulevard
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:13 PM

221 Manhattan Boulevard

221 Manhattan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

221 Manhattan Boulevard, Sunnyvale, TX 75182

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Don't miss this move in special! $500 off first month's rent with a lease start date on or before 1/31/20!
Charming ranch style home in the cozy neighborhood of Sunnyvale. Three bedroom, two full bath with dining room, living room, and eat in kitchen. Lots of natural light. Large backyard, beautiful trees and large front yard. Ceiling fans, decorative lighting and two a car garage.'Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Manhattan Boulevard have any available units?
221 Manhattan Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, TX.
What amenities does 221 Manhattan Boulevard have?
Some of 221 Manhattan Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Manhattan Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
221 Manhattan Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Manhattan Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Manhattan Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 221 Manhattan Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 221 Manhattan Boulevard offers parking.
Does 221 Manhattan Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Manhattan Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Manhattan Boulevard have a pool?
No, 221 Manhattan Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 221 Manhattan Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 221 Manhattan Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Manhattan Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Manhattan Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Manhattan Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Manhattan Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXSachse, TXFate, TX
Wylie, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXDeSoto, TXPrinceton, TXDuncanville, TXFairview, TXWaxahachie, TXCedar Hill, TXThe Colony, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District