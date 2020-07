Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard fire pit hot tub lobby online portal volleyball court

Foundations at Edgewater Apartments redefines the perfect Sugar Land lifestyle. Our unique community represents Fort Bend County’s premier apartment address for those who appreciate quality, superb service and attention to detail in a lush, lakeside setting. Offering spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in the prestigious First Colony neighborhood, Foundations at Edgewater is conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 6 and Settlers Boulevard, minutes from the Southwest Freeway. Live life well in a lakeside setting nestled in the heart of Sugar Land, TX.



Browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour!