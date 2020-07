Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage tennis court

TENANT IS MOVING OUT MAY 30TH BROKER/OWNER --remodeled with Paint, Carpet, plank floors, stove top, dishwasher, sink, disposal, fixtures and redone countertops. Washer/Dryer included. HUGE yard. Sugar Mill offers pools, tennis, lakes, walking paths and is near a city park. This quiet street is walking distance to Lakeview Elementary school and the pool and tennis courts. Great access on Hwy 90 to Med Center and Downtown.Owner Broker