415 Abbott Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Well located single story home in Sugar Mill. Features 3bd, 2 bath. Granite countertops in the Kitchen with tile backsplash, and Stainless Steel Refrigerator included. High Ceilings meet you in the living room which is flooded with light from the sliding back doors to the backyard. Master Bathroom and Guest Bathroom have just been updated with new plumbing, Granite Counters, Tile showers with Mosaic tile accents, and new toilets. Brand new roof in June 2019 and home has been freshly painted. Clothes Washer and Dryer are included.