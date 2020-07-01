2006 Arcadia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ONE story home is gleaming with upgrades. Home has lots of space and natural light. Laminate Wood flooring covers the living room, breakfast area, hallways and ALL the bedrooms. Home is energy efficient with double pane windows and newly blown insulation. LED lighting; Walk-in closets in EVERY bedroom. The home has an extra bonus room on the 2nd floor that can be used by residents as their extra flex space. Interior walls have just been re-painted to a soft grey. Enjoy the open view of your backyard through the windows in the family room and breakfast area. Large backyard patio is shaded in the afternoon and evenings. All the plumbing lines were replaced in March 2019. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.