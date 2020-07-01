All apartments in Sugar Land
Last updated March 23 2019 at 9:01 PM

2006 Arcadia Drive

2006 Arcadia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Arcadia Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ONE story home is gleaming with upgrades. Home has lots of space and natural light. Laminate Wood flooring covers the living room, breakfast area, hallways and ALL the bedrooms. Home is energy efficient with double pane windows and newly blown insulation. LED lighting; Walk-in closets in EVERY bedroom. The home has an extra bonus room on the 2nd floor that can be used by residents as their extra flex space. Interior walls have just been re-painted to a soft grey. Enjoy the open view of your backyard through the windows in the family room and breakfast area. Large backyard patio is shaded in the afternoon and evenings. All the plumbing lines were replaced in March 2019. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Arcadia Drive have any available units?
2006 Arcadia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 Arcadia Drive have?
Some of 2006 Arcadia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Arcadia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Arcadia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Arcadia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Arcadia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 2006 Arcadia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Arcadia Drive offers parking.
Does 2006 Arcadia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2006 Arcadia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Arcadia Drive have a pool?
No, 2006 Arcadia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Arcadia Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2006 Arcadia Drive has accessible units.
Does 2006 Arcadia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 Arcadia Drive has units with dishwashers.

