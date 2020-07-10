1519 Hitherfield Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy and very well maintained 1 story home in the desirable neighborhood of Covington Woods. It features 4 beds & 2 full baths. Fully updated kitchen and bathrooms, wood floors in the formal dinning/living room area, walk-in closets, home interior has neutral paint colors, incredible large backyard, and gated driveway for extra safety and privacy. New floors in the living, dinning and hallways. House has never flooded! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Please contact me for a private tour.