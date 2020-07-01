Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1503 Vickery Dr Available 07/15/19 3 Bedroom Available! - Located in Ragus Lake Estates, 1-story, 3 br, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage, 1 manual door, 1 has auto opener, approx. 1700 sqft, built 1983, FBISD, wood laminate and tile throughout, living room w/gas fireplace, formal dining, eat in kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, fridge, w/d hook ups in garage: microwave & fridge included but not warranted, master bath has double sinks and shower stall, rear fenced yard on corner lot, deck located on the side w/access from the dining room, no smoking, tenant pays all utils, pet restrictions: will consider max 2 pets: small dogs max 25 lbs full grown or 2 cats with $500 refundable pet deposit



(RLNE5018678)