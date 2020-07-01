All apartments in Sugar Land
13431 Greenway Dr

13431 Greenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13431 Greenway Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13431 Greenway Dr Available 07/15/19 MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! - Located in Greenbriar Addn subdivision, 1-story, 3 br, 2 bath, approx. 1334 sqft, built 1970, 1-car garage has been converted into a bonus room, single-wide driveway, laminate flooring in bedrooms, tile throughout the rest of the home, ceiling fans throughout, kitchen has stainless steel appliances: electric stove, d/w, fridge, w/d incl in the bonus room, fridge & w/d are not warranted, countertop microwave included but not warranted, master bath has shower/tub combo, rear fenced yard with covered patio, no smoking, FBISD. pets restrictions: will consider 1 small dog max 20 lbs full grown or 1 female cat (no male cats) with $500 refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE4873317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13431 Greenway Dr have any available units?
13431 Greenway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 13431 Greenway Dr have?
Some of 13431 Greenway Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13431 Greenway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13431 Greenway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13431 Greenway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13431 Greenway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13431 Greenway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13431 Greenway Dr offers parking.
Does 13431 Greenway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13431 Greenway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13431 Greenway Dr have a pool?
No, 13431 Greenway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13431 Greenway Dr have accessible units?
No, 13431 Greenway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13431 Greenway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13431 Greenway Dr has units with dishwashers.

