707 Westshore Drive

Property for lease. 2 bed and 1 bath split level home. Large living areas. Large upstairs bedroom area. Tile and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. All new paint and fixtures throughout. Big yard with covered patio. Lease includes storage building access in backyard. No pets. 2 car covered porte-cochere parking on side of house. Boat or RV storage comes with house. Contact property manager with all inquiries. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!