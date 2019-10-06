All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated October 6 2019 at 2:38 AM

707 Westshore Drive

707 Westshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

707 Westshore Drive, St. Paul, TX 75098

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Property for lease. 2 bed and 1 bath split level home. Large living areas. Large upstairs bedroom area. Tile and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. All new paint and fixtures throughout. Big yard with covered patio. Lease includes storage building access in backyard. No pets. 2 car covered porte-cochere parking on side of house. Boat or RV storage comes with house. Contact property manager with all inquiries. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Westshore Drive have any available units?
707 Westshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, TX.
What amenities does 707 Westshore Drive have?
Some of 707 Westshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Westshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
707 Westshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Westshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 707 Westshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 707 Westshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 707 Westshore Drive offers parking.
Does 707 Westshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Westshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Westshore Drive have a pool?
No, 707 Westshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 707 Westshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 707 Westshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Westshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Westshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Westshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Westshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

