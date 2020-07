Amenities

Property Amenities parking

Walk to lake Lavon from the property! This quaint charming cottage is just waiting for a new lake loving tenant to live here! Bring your boat and get ready for summer. This home has 2 bedrooms and a bonus room that can be a third bedroom, Good size living and dining combo. Kitchen with all the appliances, Range, refrigerator,

microwave, washer and dryer. Fenced back yard and covered parking.