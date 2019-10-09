All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated October 9 2019

1319 Parker Road

1319 Parker Road · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Parker Road, St. Paul, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Looking for a Short term lease, here's your chance! 6-8 month lease available. Oversized .58 acre Lot! Completely Updated from Head to Toe!! Foundation was done 2019, Roof 2019! Hotwater heater 2019!Granite added to kitchen and all bathrooms! Painted inside & out! Ceramic Tile added in kitchen & baths and laminate in living and bedrooms. 2 inch blinds. 2 beautiful sunrooms with ac units not included in square footage. Cozy living area with floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen features lots of cabinet space, updated stainless steel appliances including double ovens and smooth cooktop!Secondary bathroom features a walk-in bathtub with shower feature! Two car garage plus a 2 car carport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

