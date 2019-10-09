1319 Parker Road

Amenities
Looking for a Short term lease, here's your chance! 6-8 month lease available. Oversized .58 acre Lot! Completely Updated from Head to Toe!! Foundation was done 2019, Roof 2019! Hotwater heater 2019!Granite added to kitchen and all bathrooms! Painted inside & out! Ceramic Tile added in kitchen & baths and laminate in living and bedrooms. 2 inch blinds. 2 beautiful sunrooms with ac units not included in square footage. Cozy living area with floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen features lots of cabinet space, updated stainless steel appliances including double ovens and smooth cooktop!Secondary bathroom features a walk-in bathtub with shower feature! Two car garage plus a 2 car carport!