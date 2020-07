Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym pet friendly hot tub internet access

The Farrington was designed to look like a series of private homes built together in a charming and welcoming neighborhood. The moment you drive through the entry gates you will feel like you are some place special and not like any community you have ever seen before. With only 104 apartment homes, the unique four-plex architecture and floor plans which include a single story ranch-style cottage Р The Farrington stands out from all its competition. Choose from condominium quality flats, town homes, and cottages to find your perfect home.