Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage package receiving pet friendly trash valet yoga hot tub

Native trees provide a welcome reprieve from the Texas sun, as does the resort style pool. Positioned near Interstate 45, The Edgewater at Klein provides access to the greater Houston area, The Woodlands, Glenloch Farms and George Bush International Airport. Luxury Amenities include a private lake, resort style pool, upgraded interiors, 24 fitness center, clubhouse, and more. Luxury Living at its finest.



Are you looking for your next home? Look no further than The Edgewater at Klein Apartments.