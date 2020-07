Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage key fob access online portal trash valet volleyball court 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

Park at Northgate Apartments is located in Spring, TX near The Woodlands and features two ponds, a tropical style swimming pool, a 24 hour fitness center and so much more! Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes include elegant crown molding, a private patio or balcony, in-home washer and dryer and many more conveniences. Give us a call or come by for your personal tour and reserve your new home today!