Amenities
Haven at Augusta Woods offers a lifestyle full of guilty pleasures. Every detail was created with purpose and thought. Creating a community where a person could truly enjoy life. Now Leasing 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartment Homes. This brand new luxury apartment community offers black Kenmore appliances, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, European-style cabinets, large closets, a washer and dryer in every apartment home, and large floor plans. Our sleek and stylish pool area provides water lounges, outdoor billiard tables, gas barbecue pits, cooling areas and cabana areas. For hours of entertainment, we offer a media center and game room. For a healthier you, we offer a full body exercise center with cardio and weight equipment. We even thought of Fido! He gets to enjoy a pet park with watering station too. Haven at August Woods-Enjoy Life.