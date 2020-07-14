All apartments in Spring
Haven at Augusta Woods

8011 Augusta Pines Dr · (667) 206-6954
Location

8011 Augusta Pines Dr, Spring, TX 77389

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 244 · Avail. Aug 9

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 247 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 131 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 428 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 158 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haven at Augusta Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
shuffle board
Haven at Augusta Woods offers a lifestyle full of guilty pleasures. Every detail was created with purpose and thought. Creating a community where a person could truly enjoy life. Now Leasing 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartment Homes. This brand new luxury apartment community offers black Kenmore appliances, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, European-style cabinets, large closets, a washer and dryer in every apartment home, and large floor plans. Our sleek and stylish pool area provides water lounges, outdoor billiard tables, gas barbecue pits, cooling areas and cabana areas. For hours of entertainment, we offer a media center and game room. For a healthier you, we offer a full body exercise center with cardio and weight equipment. We even thought of Fido! He gets to enjoy a pet park with watering station too. Haven at August Woods-Enjoy Life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Other. Upon request we do offer garage parking for $75/month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25-$150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haven at Augusta Woods have any available units?
Haven at Augusta Woods has 16 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does Haven at Augusta Woods have?
Some of Haven at Augusta Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haven at Augusta Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Haven at Augusta Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haven at Augusta Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Haven at Augusta Woods is pet friendly.
Does Haven at Augusta Woods offer parking?
Yes, Haven at Augusta Woods offers parking.
Does Haven at Augusta Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haven at Augusta Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haven at Augusta Woods have a pool?
Yes, Haven at Augusta Woods has a pool.
Does Haven at Augusta Woods have accessible units?
Yes, Haven at Augusta Woods has accessible units.
Does Haven at Augusta Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haven at Augusta Woods has units with dishwashers.
