177 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Spring, TX
In the year 1901, the International-Great Northern Railroad opened in Spring, Texas, connecting it to Fort Worth and putting it on the map as a popular destination and travel stop. The clickity-clack of those railroad tracks put a spring in this community's step.
Located in Northern Harris County, Spring is just a hop, skip and a spring from the museums and business towers of Houston, Texas. In fact, it's a part of the greater Houston -- The Woodlands -- Sugar Land Metropolitan Area. Now just try to say that one three times fast. In the heart of Spring there's a designated Old Town area chock full of historic landmarks. What history, you ask? Well, there's plenty. See more
Finding an apartment in Spring that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.