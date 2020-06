177 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Spring, TX

In the year 1901, the International-Great Northern Railroad opened in Spring, Texas, connecting it to Fort Worth and putting it on the map as a popular destination and travel stop. The clickity-clack of those railroad tracks put a spring in this community's step.

Located in Northern Harris County, Spring is just a hop, skip and a spring from the museums and business towers of Houston, Texas. In fact, it's a part of the greater Houston -- The Woodlands -- Sugar Land Metropolitan Area. Now just try to say that one three times fast. In the heart of Spring there's a designated Old Town area chock full of historic landmarks. What history, you ask? Well, there's plenty. See more