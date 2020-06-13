Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

49 Accessible Apartments for rent in Spring, TX

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
18 Units Available
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1106 sqft
Located close to Market Street and The Woodlands Mall for shopping, dining and entertainment. Community is pet-friendly and has a swimming pool. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters in kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
46 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
$
51 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1600 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
135 Units Available
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1548 sqft
Welcome to Vale Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Spring, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
35 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
$
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
977 sqft
Updated homes with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a patio. Onsite amenities include a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and near green spaces like Maplewood Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
This community is within walking distance of the shopping and dining options on Cypresswood Drive. Units feature walk in closets and garden tubs. Limited access gates on site, and residents get reserved parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
146 Units Available
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1449 sqft
Welcome to Adley at Gleannloch Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Spring, Texas! As a resident, you’ll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
19 Units Available
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
982 sqft
Controlled access community with homes that feature large closets and breathtaking views on the private patio/balcony. Residents can relax outside of their home in the community clubhouse, where there is free Wi-Fi for tenants. Reserved parking spaces for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
72 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,185
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1255 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
31 Units Available
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1170 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature black Kenmore appliances, wood-style flooring, granite counters and large closets. Community has BBQ pits, pool area, billiard tables and media center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
$
24 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1312 sqft
Nicely designed apartment homes with track lighting, a patio/balcony and large oval tubs. Enjoy a pool with tanning deck on site. Close to the ExxonMobil Campus. Near Woodlands Waterway and Town Center.
Results within 1 mile of Spring
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
983 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks Apartments, where you will find everything you need to complement your unique lifestyle. Our Houston apartments feature elegant design, stylish open layouts, luxurious amenities and an incredible location.
Results within 5 miles of Spring
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
11 Units Available
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$921
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,063
1222 sqft
Spacious, pet friendly family home with a patio area that overlooks lavishly landscaped lawns. Open floor plan, dishwasher, bathtub, and large windows. Just minutes from I-45.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$810
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
983 sqft
Commuters enjoy location close to FM 1960 and I-45. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community offers maintenance, business center, pool and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Grogan's Mill
45 Units Available
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
23 Units Available
The Augusta North Houston
12655 Kuykendahl Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1034 sqft
This lavish community has larger apartments with modern updates including crown molding, private terraces and a solarium, and a modern kitchen. On-site fitness center and resort-like pool.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Commerce Park
15330 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1048 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments can come fully furnished. Amenities include central air conditioning/heat, breakfast bar, mini blinds, fireplace, walk-in closets, and tile flooring. Community has clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and laundry facilities. Near I-45.
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
$
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
East Shore
271 Units Available
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,183
1662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Town Center
72 Units Available
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,442
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,094
1405 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
24 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
16755 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1426 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1614 sqft
Convenient location in Roman Woods, near several of Houston's best schools. Apartments feature private entry, garage, wood-burning fireplaces and custom crown molding. Washer and dryer in every unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
18 Units Available
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
932 sqft
Kitchens in all floor plans include pantries. Package receiving and on-site laundry. Sparkling swimming pool with tanning deck. Reach Hardy Toll Road within minutes.
Results within 10 miles of Spring
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
27 Units Available
Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1620 sqft
Gated community located in one of the best school districts and within walking distance of the local shopping center. Surrounded by a wooded area that gives residents scenic views and some privacy. Units feature gourmet kitchens, large master bathrooms, and more. Old-fashioned clubhouse on-site.

June 2020 Spring Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spring Rent Report. Spring rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spring rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Spring rents declined moderately over the past month

Spring rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spring stand at $1,124 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,375 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Spring's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Spring throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Spring

    Rent growth in Spring has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Spring is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Spring's median two-bedroom rent of $1,375 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Spring.
    • While rents in Spring remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Spring than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Spring is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

