5902 Upper Falls Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. Enjoy the light & bright open floor plan with oversized ceramic tile floors including both Formals + Den & breakfast room. Cozy up to the Hearth style fireplace. Chef will love the Gourmet kitchen with Granite Counter tops and breakfast bar too. Secondary bedroom has faux wood floors. Entertain in style in the enclosed Sun Room. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.