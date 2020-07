Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!

What a beautiful home in the quiet subdivision of Greengate Place! This is a 3bdrm/2bath with many features. This home has hardwood floors, beautiful tile in entry and flagstone flooring in the extra room that was an add on. The roof is spanish clay tile which is a rare find!