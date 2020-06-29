526 Cypresswood Brook Brook

GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY HOME ON THE CORNER LOT WITH OVER 2200 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE. THIS LOVELY HOME HAS A WONDERFUL CURB APPEAL.LOCATED IN A THE GATED COMMUNITY AND MINUTES AWAY FROM THE FREEWAY AND AMENITIES. TILE ENTRY AND HIGH CEILINGS THROUGHOUT.SPACIOUS DINING AND LIVING ROOMS .KICHEN HAS TALL 42 " CABINETS WITH BLACK GALAXY GRANITE COUNTERS.SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.HUGE BACKYARD FOR THE KIDS TO PLAY.HOME AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
