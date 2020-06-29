526 Cypresswood Brook Brook

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY HOME ON THE CORNER LOT WITH OVER 2200 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE. THIS LOVELY HOME HAS A WONDERFUL CURB APPEAL.LOCATED IN A THE GATED COMMUNITY AND MINUTES AWAY FROM THE FREEWAY AND AMENITIES. TILE ENTRY AND HIGH CEILINGS THROUGHOUT.SPACIOUS DINING AND LIVING ROOMS .KICHEN HAS TALL 42 " CABINETS WITH BLACK GALAXY GRANITE COUNTERS.SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.HUGE BACKYARD FOR THE KIDS TO PLAY.HOME AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST.