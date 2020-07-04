All apartments in Spring
5027 Glendower Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:56 AM

5027 Glendower Drive

5027 Glendower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5027 Glendower Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/938967?source=marketing

Price: $1380
Security Deposit: $1180
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1538
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Electric
Cooling: Electric
Appliances: None

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: WOW!! CHECK OUT THIS AMAZING 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME PRICED TO LEASE TODAY. NICE AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, LARGE FAMILY ROOM, FIREPLACE FOR COZY NIGHTS, TEXAS SIZED BACKYARD WITH COVERED DECK PERFECT FOR THE SUMMER GATHERINGS RAIN OR SHINE. COMMUNITY POOL ACCESS AVAILABLE. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY BECAUSE IT WONT LAST LONG.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 Glendower Drive have any available units?
5027 Glendower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 5027 Glendower Drive have?
Some of 5027 Glendower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5027 Glendower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5027 Glendower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 Glendower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5027 Glendower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5027 Glendower Drive offer parking?
No, 5027 Glendower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5027 Glendower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5027 Glendower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 Glendower Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5027 Glendower Drive has a pool.
Does 5027 Glendower Drive have accessible units?
No, 5027 Glendower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 Glendower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5027 Glendower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

