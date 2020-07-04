5018 Quailgate

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Welcome to this beautifully maintained home in established Birnam Wood. Walking in to a spacious family room you\'ll notice the home has a lovely open floor plan throughout the main living areas. The kitchen is the highlight of this home with all updated granite counter tops, gorgeous stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and a built-in island. It opens up to both a formal dining room, & a cozy eat-in kitchen with lots of natural light. The large master bedroom has arched ceilings & the master bath has not only his & her sinks but closets as well! The backyard even has an adorable shed for extra storage. This is the perfect location for the outdoor family! The neighborhood nestles up to Spring Creek Greenway, a 1200 acre park and a perfect spot for kayaking, hiking, fishing, & more. Located in the highly sought after Spring ISD & conveniently located off Cypresswood Drive for quick access to the Hardy Toll, I-45, & FM 1960. Freshly cleaned & ready for immediate move-in!



