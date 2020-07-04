5018 Quailgate

Amenities
Welcome to this beautifully maintained home in established Birnam Wood. Walking in to a spacious family room you\'ll notice the home has a lovely open floor plan throughout the main living areas. The kitchen is the highlight of this home with all updated granite counter tops, gorgeous stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and a built-in island. It opens up to both a formal dining room, & a cozy eat-in kitchen with lots of natural light. The large master bedroom has arched ceilings & the master bath has not only his & her sinks but closets as well! The backyard even has an adorable shed for extra storage. This is the perfect location for the outdoor family! The neighborhood nestles up to Spring Creek Greenway, a 1200 acre park and a perfect spot for kayaking, hiking, fishing, & more. Located in the highly sought after Spring ISD & conveniently located off Cypresswood Drive for quick access to the Hardy Toll, I-45, & FM 1960. Freshly cleaned & ready for immediate move-in!
One Year
Back Yard
Blinds
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Fence
Hardwood Flooring
Island
Pool
Range