4927 Glendower Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:17 PM

4927 Glendower Drive

4927 Glendower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4927 Glendower Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
pool
Wow lots of bang for your buck in this well-kept 3/2/2. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! NO PET DEPOSIT!!! ACCEPTING SECTION 8! Easy qualifications!!! (Ask Me How)! Charming 2-story home features entry to the Formal dining area! Updated kitchen with sit in bar, NEW stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space for storage. Nice size Breakfast area! Large living area with lots of windows for natural light, fireplace and wet bar! ALL NICE SIZE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS! NEW vanities and hardware in all bathrooms! FRESH PAINT throughout! Huge fenced backyard! Close to Schools and Convenient to Everything! PRICE TO LEASE FAST! Don't delay schedule your showing TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4927 Glendower Drive have any available units?
4927 Glendower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4927 Glendower Drive have?
Some of 4927 Glendower Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4927 Glendower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4927 Glendower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4927 Glendower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4927 Glendower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 4927 Glendower Drive offer parking?
No, 4927 Glendower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4927 Glendower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4927 Glendower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4927 Glendower Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4927 Glendower Drive has a pool.
Does 4927 Glendower Drive have accessible units?
No, 4927 Glendower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4927 Glendower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4927 Glendower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

