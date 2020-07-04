4927 Glendower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator pool

Wow lots of bang for your buck in this well-kept 3/2/2. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! NO PET DEPOSIT!!! ACCEPTING SECTION 8! Easy qualifications!!! (Ask Me How)! Charming 2-story home features entry to the Formal dining area! Updated kitchen with sit in bar, NEW stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space for storage. Nice size Breakfast area! Large living area with lots of windows for natural light, fireplace and wet bar! ALL NICE SIZE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS! NEW vanities and hardware in all bathrooms! FRESH PAINT throughout! Huge fenced backyard! Close to Schools and Convenient to Everything! PRICE TO LEASE FAST! Don't delay schedule your showing TODAY!