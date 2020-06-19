All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 4922 Monteith Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
4922 Monteith Dr
Last updated August 15 2019 at 9:47 AM

4922 Monteith Dr

4922 Monteith Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4922 Monteith Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4922 Monteith Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

**RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT**

Price: $1225
Deposit: $1025
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1580
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: WOW! Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home in the well established Fairfax community. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Nice roomy bedrooms. Open living room area. Take some time today and schedule a showing today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4993210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Monteith Dr have any available units?
4922 Monteith Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4922 Monteith Dr have?
Some of 4922 Monteith Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Monteith Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Monteith Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Monteith Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4922 Monteith Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 4922 Monteith Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4922 Monteith Dr offers parking.
Does 4922 Monteith Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 Monteith Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Monteith Dr have a pool?
No, 4922 Monteith Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Monteith Dr have accessible units?
No, 4922 Monteith Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Monteith Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4922 Monteith Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77373
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine