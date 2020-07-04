All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4814 Glendower Drive

4814 Glendower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4814 Glendower Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!**

Price: $1375
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1643
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:Dishwasher Garbage Disposal

Extras: LOOK NO FURTHER! Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home! Home also features high ceilings, Living room with cozy fireplace,Large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, great size bedrooms with more than enough storage space, and a large backyard perfect for the whole family! Don't wait up this beauty wont last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 Glendower Drive have any available units?
4814 Glendower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4814 Glendower Drive have?
Some of 4814 Glendower Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4814 Glendower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Glendower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Glendower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4814 Glendower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4814 Glendower Drive offer parking?
No, 4814 Glendower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4814 Glendower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 Glendower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Glendower Drive have a pool?
No, 4814 Glendower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Glendower Drive have accessible units?
No, 4814 Glendower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 Glendower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4814 Glendower Drive has units with dishwashers.

