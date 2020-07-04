All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 4630 Bridgevillage Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
4630 Bridgevillage Dr
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:05 PM

4630 Bridgevillage Dr

4630 Bridgevillage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4630 Bridgevillage Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3560e2c097 ---- A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom One story home in the desirable Spring Oaks subdivision. Laminate wood floors throughout the living room area. Breakfast dining area attached to kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint throughout the whole house. 2 car garage attached to the house.Good sized backyard with lots of room for activities. Close proximity to lots of shopping and restaurants. Located in the Desirable Spring ISD school district. More pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 Bridgevillage Dr have any available units?
4630 Bridgevillage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 4630 Bridgevillage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Bridgevillage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Bridgevillage Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4630 Bridgevillage Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 4630 Bridgevillage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4630 Bridgevillage Dr offers parking.
Does 4630 Bridgevillage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Bridgevillage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Bridgevillage Dr have a pool?
No, 4630 Bridgevillage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Bridgevillage Dr have accessible units?
No, 4630 Bridgevillage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Bridgevillage Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 Bridgevillage Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Bridgevillage Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 Bridgevillage Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy
Spring, TX 77373
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West
Spring, TX 77379

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine