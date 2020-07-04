4630 Bridgevillage Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3560e2c097 ---- A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom One story home in the desirable Spring Oaks subdivision. Laminate wood floors throughout the living room area. Breakfast dining area attached to kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint throughout the whole house. 2 car garage attached to the house.Good sized backyard with lots of room for activities. Close proximity to lots of shopping and restaurants. Located in the Desirable Spring ISD school district. More pictures coming soon!